A research note from Goldman Sachs on oil.

Sees Brent crude oil averaging $100 per barrel over the last three months of the year

down from its previous forecast of $125

For 2023 sees Brent averaging $108 per barrel

down from its previous $125

Said it anticipated oil prices would likely rise from the current levels citing:

“critically tight” market

On the lower forecast, citing:

strong dollar

weakening demand

remain powerful headwinds to prices into year-end.

Yet, the structural bullish supply set-up -- due to the lack of investment, low spare capacity and inventories -- has only grown stronger, inevitably requiring much higher prices

More:

"While it may be surprising that oil is pricing such low growth expectations, this reflects the outsized exodus of investors, forced away by the extreme price volatility this spring,"

---

This also from overnight:

---

Oil update: