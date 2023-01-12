A note from Goldman Sachs has cancelled their earlier forecast of a EZ recession this year. GS had been looking for a tiny, -0.1%, contraction in GDP in the region. But ...

"We maintain our view that Euro area growth will be weak over the winter months given the energy crisis but no longer look for a technical recession"

GS' inflation outlook

3.25% at year end 2023 (vs. their 4.50% forecast earlier)

Core inflation to 3.3%

GS citing lower prices for goods, buy continued higher for services due to the rising cost of labour

ECB outlook:



+50 basis points hikes in February and March +25 bps in May

terminal rate 3.25%

GS citing 'sticky' inflation