A note from Goldman Sachs has cancelled their earlier forecast of a EZ recession this year. GS had been looking for a tiny, -0.1%, contraction in GDP in the region. But ...

  • "We maintain our view that Euro area growth will be weak over the winter months given the energy crisis but no longer look for a technical recession"

GS' inflation outlook

  • 3.25% at year end 2023 (vs. their 4.50% forecast earlier)
  • Core inflation to 3.3%
  • GS citing lower prices for goods, buy continued higher for services due to the rising cost of labour
  • ECB outlook:

    +50 basis points hikes in February and March
  • +25 bps in May
  • terminal rate 3.25%
  • GS citing 'sticky' inflation
Bloomberg (may be gated) with a brief piece outling some of Goldman Sachs' top ideas for next year,