Goldman Sachs' global head of commodities research spoke in a Bloomberg TV interview (Bloomberg is gated). looks for China to more fully reopen after Lunar New Year celebrates later in January.
- “What is the best reopening play? It is oil”
- “What is idled? Planes, trains and automobiles. You turn them all back on, that’s going to be a big pop in oil demand.”
- A barrel of Brent oil could reach $110 by the third quarter if China and other Asian economies fully reopen from coronavirus restrictions
- Copper is likely to top $11,500 a ton by the end of 2023, Currie added.