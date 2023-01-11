Goldman Sachs' global head of commodities research spoke in a Bloomberg TV interview (Bloomberg is gated). looks for China to more fully reopen after Lunar New Year celebrates later in January.

“What is the best reopening play? It is oil”

“What is idled? Planes, trains and automobiles. You turn them all back on, that’s going to be a big pop in oil demand.”

A barrel of Brent oil could reach $110 by the third quarter if China and other Asian economies fully reopen from coronavirus restrictions

Copper is likely to top $11,500 a ton by the end of 2023, Currie added.