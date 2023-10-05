Italy's Economy Minister Giorgetti spoke on Wednesday, dismissing some media report that Italy was at risk of a sovereign debt downgrade:

"Is Italy at risk of a sovereign rating downgrade? 'These are headlines, you as journalists rightly believe them, I have a legitimate doubt",

He went on to cite:

a strong economy, the second-largest manufacturing economy in Europe

And acknowledging:

"But it has a large public debt and must be careful not to make blunders."

-

He also said, and its hard to link this in with those above comments but I think it was at different venue: