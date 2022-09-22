Japan's tourism and hospitality sectors have been crushed by the restrictions on inbound tourism in place for 2+ years now.

Restrictions began partially easing this year but Japanese Prime Minister Kishida said Thursday:

from October 11, Japan will relax border control measures to be on par with the U.S., as well as resume visa-free travel and individual travel

---

With such a weak yen tourists will be eager to get to Japan, tourism sector operate=ors will be eager to have them. This will be a boost to Japan's economy.