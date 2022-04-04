Snippets from the note ICYMI:

  • The bear market rally is over
  • leaves us more constructive on bonds than stocks over the near term as growth concerns take centre stage
  • hence our doubling down on a defensive bias

"Defensive bias" includes equities that'll relatively benefit in a down market.

Citing:

  • payback in demand from last year’s fiscal stimulus
  • demand destruction from high prices
  • food and energy price spikes from the war that serve as a tax
  • inventory builds that have now caught up to demand

---

SPX update:

spx 05 April 2022