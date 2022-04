Reuters citing an OPEC statement they have seen:

OPEC told the International Monetary Fund's steering committee on Thursday that the surge in oil prices was largely due to the Ukraine crisis

The Reuters report adds the key implication:

in the latest signal that the producer group would not take further action to add supply

The Saudis are in bed with Russia, both are ecstatic with surging oil prices.

