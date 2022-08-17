OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais spoke on Wednesday with CNBC.

On the spike higher in oil prices, not OPEC's fault:

“There are other factors beyond OPEC that are really behind the spike we have seen in gas [and] in oil. And again, I think in a nutshell, for me, it is underinvestment — chronic underinvestment”

And:

OPEC has a “solid” relationship with Moscow

OPEC seeks to separate politics from its market stabilizing objectives

---

Comments elsewhere:

world oil demand will rise by almost 3mb/d this year

said there is a high chance of a supply squeeze this year, in part because fears of lowing usage in China are exaggerated

---

OPEC and non-OPEC producers are next scheduled to meet on September 5.