OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais spoke on Wednesday with CNBC.
On the spike higher in oil prices, not OPEC's fault:
- “There are other factors beyond OPEC that are really behind the spike we have seen in gas [and] in oil. And again, I think in a nutshell, for me, it is underinvestment — chronic underinvestment”
And:
- OPEC has a “solid” relationship with Moscow
- OPEC seeks to separate politics from its market stabilizing objectives
---
Comments elsewhere:
- world oil demand will rise by almost 3mb/d this year
- said there is a high chance of a supply squeeze this year, in part because fears of lowing usage in China are exaggerated
---
OPEC and non-OPEC producers are next scheduled to meet on September 5.