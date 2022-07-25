Russia's Gazprom said supply through Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity.

flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday

This is a halving of the current limited supply, at 40% of capacity.

Gazprom cited the need to halt the operation of a Siemens gas turbine at a compressor station on instructions from an industry watchdog.

Germany said it saw no technical reason for the latest reduction

Info comes via Reuters report.

Russia wants to keep Europe on edge re gas supply, and limit the ability to stockpile gas in Europe for the approaching winter.