News on gas supplies to Europe from Russia overnight.

Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances

That's according to a July 14 letter seen by Reuters:

the letter from the Russian state gas monopoly said it was retroactively declaring force majeure on supplies dating from June 14

The news comes as Nord Stream 1, the key pipeline delivering Russian gas to Germany and beyond, is undergoing annual maintenance meant to conclude on Thursday.

Force majeure is standard in business contracts and spells out extreme circumstances that excuse a party from their legal obligations.