Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was speaking to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA):

“At the international level, there is coordination between [Saudi Arabia] and OPEC+ countries… including several Arab countries. This is considered a cornerstone of efforts to enhance global oil markets’ stability and to maintain their balance”

You'll recall that Putin cut through all the stability and balance gibberish with his remarks this week on propping up oil prices to fund his war machine:

