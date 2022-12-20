Saudi Aramco is the largest oil producer in the world. CEO Amin Nasser might be accused of talking his book, or he might be right (or both!)

“Today there is spare capacity that is extremely low,”

“If China opens up, [the] economy starts improving or the aviation industry starts asking for more jet fuel, you will erode this spare capacity.”

Nasser warns that oil prices could quickly spike — again.

“When you erode that spare capacity the world should be worried. There will be no space for any hiccup — any interruption, any unforeseen events anywhere around the world.”

