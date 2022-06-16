Shanghai will test 20 million residents every weekend until the end of next month.

Workers at supermarkets, barber shops, malls, drug dispensaries and restaurants will get tested everyday.

Will require all of its 16 districts to organise mass COVID testing for residents every weekend until the end of July.

Should a district find any community transmission during the week, it will be required to conduct a full screening during which all residents will be subjected to "closed management" movement restrictions until testing is over

That last bullet point, translates as more lockdowns are just around the corner.