Its getting messy in Shanghai again. This from yesterday:
- Another district in Shanghai to be locked down - for mass COVID testing
- China media: "Shanghai Heightens Covid Restrictions After a Spike in Cases Sparks Concern"
Ahead of Chinese markets opening for Friday, this overnight from Reuters:
- The Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai will carry out mass testing for COVID-19 in seven districts over the weekend, a local health official said on Thursday.
- Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, has a total of 16 districts.
Risk dropped overnight, I wonder if China's woes played a role? All goes into the mix I guess. Dunno.
AUD/USD update: