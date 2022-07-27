We are keeping an eye on this ongoing saga.For oil traders, if a deal is rekindled with Iran it will mean the, eventual, return of more Iranian oil to market.
Its slow going though. Talks have been bogged down for months.
Via Reuters:
The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday he has proposed a new draft text to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
- "I have now put on the table a text that addresses, in precise detail, the sanctions lifting as well as the nuclear steps needed to restore the JCPOA"
- "After 15 months of intense, constructive negotiations in Vienna and countless interactions with the JCPOA participants and the U.S., I have concluded that the space for additional significant compromises has been exhausted,"
-
We have nothing new but want to keep talking doesn't sound overly encouraging but there you have it.