We are keeping an eye on this ongoing saga.For oil traders, if a deal is rekindled with Iran it will mean the, eventual, return of more Iranian oil to market.

Its slow going though. Talks have been bogged down for months.

Via Reuters:

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday he has proposed a new draft text to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"I have now put on the table a text that addresses, in precise detail, the sanctions lifting as well as the nuclear steps needed to restore the JCPOA"

"After 15 months of intense, constructive negotiations in Vienna and countless interactions with the JCPOA participants and the U.S., I have concluded that the space for additional significant compromises has been exhausted,"

-

We have nothing new but want to keep talking doesn't sound overly encouraging but there you have it.