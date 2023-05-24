This from Tuesday US time:

Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Tuesday told market speculators to "watch out," reiterating his warning that they could face pain ahead. "Speculators, like in any market, they are there to stay. I keep advising that they will be ouching. They did ouch in April. I don't have to show my cards, I'm not [a] poker player … but I would just tell them, watch out," he said during an energy-focused panel of the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha

His threat sent oil price higher, gains that were added to after the inventory data later:

OPEC next meet on June 6.