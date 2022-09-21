Reuters reported on this during US time ICYMI:

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Networks Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) as threats to U.S. national security, the regulator said Tuesday.

The designations are under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. In March 2021, the FCC initially designated five Chinese companies under its so-called “Covered List” - including Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co .

The FCC said the companies are subject to the Chinese government's exploitation, influence and control, along with the associated national security risks. They also raised concerns both "will be forced to comply with Chinese government requests for communications intercepts, without the ability to challenge such requests."

---

There is persistent chatter about that US President Biden will lift sanctions on Chinese firms. It seems to be moving in other direction though.