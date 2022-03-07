US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on US TV, an interview with "Face the Nation".

When asked whether the Polish government, a member of NATO, could send fighter planes to Ukraine:

"That gets a green-light,"

"In fact, we're talking with our Polish friends right now about what we might be able to do to backfill their needs if in fact they choose to provide these fighter jets to the Ukrainians. What can we do? How can we help to make sure that they get something to backfill the planes that they are handing over to the Ukrainians?"

