The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said Monday that it is removing 27 Chinese entities from its Unverified List
- The companies were taken off the list after they successfully completed end-use checks that allowed the commerce department’s Bureau of Industry and Security to establish their “legitimacy and reliability”, according to a government statement.
This is being read as a sign that the US admin is extending an olive branch ahead to China of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s planned trip to Beijing later this month.