The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said Monday that it is removing 27 Chinese entities from its Unverified List

The companies were taken off the list after they successfully completed end-use checks that allowed the commerce department’s Bureau of Industry and Security to establish their “legitimacy and reliability”, according to a government statement.

This is being read as a sign that the US admin is extending an olive branch ahead to China of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s planned trip to Beijing later this month.