This via Reuters ICYMI, citing US Treasury guidance on its latest sanction published on its website, and an official from the department:

The US Treasury Department has banned U.S. money managers from buying any Russian debt or stocks in secondary markets

This is in addition to existing bans on new-issue purchases

the new ban extends to all Russian debt and that all Russian firms' shares are affected, not just those of ones specifically named in sanctions

"Consistent with our goal to deny Russia the financial resources it needs to continue its brutal war against Ukraine, Treasury has made clear that U.S. persons are prohibited from making new investments in the success of Russia, including through purchases on the secondary market," a Treasury spokesperson said on Tuesday.

