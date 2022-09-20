The headlines you are seeing on the US sale of oil from its SPR are not what they seem

Check this out:

US SPR shifts the timing of final 10 million barrels of SPR sale into November

US officials are out with a clumsy statement about a 10 million barrel SPR release in November. The statement sounds like it will add another 10 million barrels but it's just changing the timing. The 180 million barrels announced in March is unchanged, but some of it will be sold in November now.

The timing is due to only thing of interest to politicians, the election. Check out that link above for more.