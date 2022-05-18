US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was speaking Tuesday at the Brussels Economic Forum

said the U.S. and Europe should seek to end their reliance on China for commodities such as rare-earth minerals

also called more broadly for Western countries and their allies to shift trading relations away from potential global rivals

Yellen pointed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as she argued that countries shouldn't make themselves beholden to Russia or China for critical commodities such as oil

Info comes via the Wall Street Journal (may be gated).

For a non-gated report Reuters have this, more of an emphasis on Russian oil: