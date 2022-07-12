An update on this ICYMI, like I did. The WHO says the new strain is feared to be more transmissible and evasive than previous variants.

Officially named BA.2.75

nicknamed “Centaurus”

has been found in 10 countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom

the WHO has not yet labelled it as a variant of concern

transmissibility, severity, and potential for immune evasion are currently unknown

I posted this pic earlier in a post, seems about right to do so again: