An update on this ICYMI, like I did. The WHO says the new strain is feared to be more transmissible and evasive than previous variants.
- Officially named BA.2.75
- nicknamed “Centaurus”
- has been found in 10 countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom
- the WHO has not yet labelled it as a variant of concern
- transmissibility, severity, and potential for immune evasion are currently unknown
