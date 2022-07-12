An update on this ICYMI, like I did. The WHO says the new strain is feared to be more transmissible and evasive than previous variants.

  • Officially named BA.2.75
  • nicknamed “Centaurus”
  • has been found in 10 countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom
  • the WHO has not yet labelled it as a variant of concern
  • transmissibility, severity, and potential for immune evasion are currently unknown

I posted this pic earlier in a post, seems about right to do so again:

covid omicron