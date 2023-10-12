2024 global oil demand growth forecast cut to 880k bpd (previously 1 mil bpd)

Cites harsher economic conditions and energy efficiency improvements

Recent oil price pullback reflects demand destruction

2023 global oil demand growth forecast bumped up to 2.3 mil bpd (previously 2.2 mil bpd)

Cites less worse conditions in China, India, and Brazil

IEA also notes that the only thing keeping the oil market in a deficit right now is OPEC+ voluntary cuts. And that if those cuts are unwound, it could lead to a shift in balance to a surplus come January next year. That is a risk to watch out for in the bigger picture for oil prices.