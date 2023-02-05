International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol spoke Sunday on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference"

Via Reuters:

"We expect about half of the growth in global oil demand this year will come from China"

China's jet fuel demand is exploding, putting upward pressure on demand

"If demand goes up very strongly, if the Chinese economy rebounds, then there will be a need, in my view, for the OPEC+ countries to look at their (output) policies"

Also said that:

price caps on Russian oil have achieved the objectives of both stabilising oil markets and reducing Moscow's revenues from oil and gas exports

---

Earlier oil related post along similar lines, also an item that should the price a tailwind when markets reopen today:

