International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol spoke Sunday on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference"

Via Reuters:

  • "We expect about half of the growth in global oil demand this year will come from China"
  • China's jet fuel demand is exploding, putting upward pressure on demand
  • "If demand goes up very strongly, if the Chinese economy rebounds, then there will be a need, in my view, for the OPEC+ countries to look at their (output) policies"

Also said that:

  • price caps on Russian oil have achieved the objectives of both stabilising oil markets and reducing Moscow's revenues from oil and gas exports

