The International Energy Agency issued its monthly report on Wednesday. IEA executive director Fatih Birol comments in the report said he expects oil demand will "slow almost to a halt" in the years ahead, citing the pivot away from fossil fuels accelerating.

"The shift to a clean energy economy is picking up pace, with a peak in global oil demand in sight before the end of this decade as electric vehicles, energy efficiency and other technologies advance"

I wonder if his view is just following the oil price lower? Where were such comments when it was surging?