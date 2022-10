Expects Germany GDP to shrink by 0.6% in Q4

Export expectations of inudstry slightly improved

Retailers' expectations at new record low

One in two companies still planning to hike prices in the coming three months

That's quite a grim forecast as we head into the winter months and considering how the weather so far has been much milder than anticipated. In any case, it is pretty much unavoidable now that Europe is headed towards a recession.