Almost all economic sectors are in the minus

Price expectations rose again, more than every second company set to increase prices

Retail business expectations are at historic low

Energy-intensive industries particularly pessimistic about winter

With inflation pressures keeping elevated and concerns surrounding the energy crisis not quite alleviated, the outlook for Europe's largest economy looks rather grim ahead of the winter months. A recession looms large and the big question now looks more to be, how bad are things going to get?