It is too early to talk about a turnaround in the economic situation

There is some slight easing of supply shortages in industry sector

Supply issues involving raw materials, preliminary products have eased

Delivery bottlenecks in retail have also eased

There is some good news in the sense that supply disruptions are less prevalent to start the year but we'll see if there is going to be any further notable improvements in the months ahead. Otherwise, it may be tough to see overall conditions pick up significantly - not to mention with price/cost pressures still very much elevated.