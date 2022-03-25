- Price expectations have risen in retail as well
- Industry supply chain issues have worsened
- 80.2% of companies are facing such issues now as compared to 74.6% in February
- German economy faces uncertain times
That's a damning sign of things to come in Germany as inflation grips the economy. The worst part is that things don't look like they will turn out for the better in the months ahead. It is going to be a challenging Q2 for the euro area as consumers will surely start to feel the pinch of rising food and energy prices.