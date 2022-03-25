Price expectations have risen in retail as well

Industry supply chain issues have worsened

80.2% of companies are facing such issues now as compared to 74.6% in February

German economy faces uncertain times

That's a damning sign of things to come in Germany as inflation grips the economy. The worst part is that things don't look like they will turn out for the better in the months ahead. It is going to be a challenging Q2 for the euro area as consumers will surely start to feel the pinch of rising food and energy prices.