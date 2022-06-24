Business morale has fallen significantly in industry and retail

Expectations are getting more pessimistic

But there are no signs of a recession at the moment

Threat of gas shortages has increased uncertainty

It will be a bit naive to completely rule out a recession at this stage. The combination of higher and more persistent inflation as well as the gas supply shortage will present major economic headwinds to Germany in the months ahead. If the former doesn't ease significantly, I doubt things on the ground will see a turn for the better.