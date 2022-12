Business climate improves across nearly all sectors

50.7% of businesses complained about supply chain bottlenecks (vs 59.3% in Nov)

Things aren't as bad as feared at the end of Q3 looking into winter but that doesn't mean that overall conditions are starting to take a meaningful turn. There is some light optimism but a recession is still on the cards for Germany and we'll see if there is any further improvement upon the turn of the year.