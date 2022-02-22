>
Imagery shows new deployment in Belarus of more than 100 vehicles, dozens of troop tents
Via US satellite image company Maxar
Headlines via Reuters
US satellite image company Maxar: new images show new deployment in
Belarus of more than 100 vehicles, dozens of troop tents
- images show heavy equipment transporters in western Russia
- says a new filed hospital has been added to military garrison in western Russia
