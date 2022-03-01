Headlines via Reuters.
- IMF chief Georgieva and World Bank president Malpass say working together to support Ukraine on financing and policy fronts, and are urgently increasing that support
- IMF, World Bank leaders say IMF board could consider Ukraine's request for emergency financing as early as next week
- IMF, World Bank say World Bank preparing $3 bln package of support for Ukraine in coming months
- World Bank package to include at least $350 mln to be submitted to board for approval this week
- World Bank says $200 mln in additional funds would follow for health and education - world bank, IMF statement
- World Bank, IMF say stand ready to provide enhanced support to neighboring countries affected by Ukraine war, refugees
Perhaps there is not a lot these two can do right away, but if there is there may be a need for more of a sense of urgency than considering things "as early as next week" etc.