IMF Kammer is now speaking on Europe and says:

"Tit for tat" on trade and subsidies will be very distracting for European economy, structural reforms needed

we are expecting gradual reduction in policy rates.

ECB needs to be ready to be tighter, or looser, on monetary policy based on uncertainties.

If tightening path for US diverges from baseline, there is upside risk for European inflation

More comments: