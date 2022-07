IMF sees 2022 GDP growth at 1.2% vs +2.0% prior

Sees 2023 at +0.8% vs 2.1% prior

Sees 2022 inflation at 7.7%

Sees 2023 inflation at 4.8% (vs 3.5% prior)

There's no point in forecasting anything in Europe right now until we know how much natural gas Russia will pump. TTF prices are down 5% today as it looks increasingly likely that Russia will turn the taps back on. That said, it also looks increasingly likely they will throttle supplies.