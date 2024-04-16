The International Monetary Fund is commenting in its Global Financial Stability Report:

International Monetary Fund notes that confidence in an economic 'soft landing' is growing in financial markets, but persistent inflation could trigger instability.

In its Global Financial Stability Report, IMF suggests that central banks should avoid premature policy easing.

IMF comments that the banking sector overall appears well-positioned to weather commercial real estate stress, but some firms and regions could face 'painful losses'.

IMF urges financial firms and regulators to further build safeguards against the growing rate of cyberattacks.

IMF states that opacity and a lack of data in the growing private credit market pose a potential risk to the financial system