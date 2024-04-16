The International Monetary Fund is commenting in its Global Financial Stability Report:
- International Monetary Fund notes that confidence in an economic 'soft landing' is growing in financial markets, but persistent inflation could trigger instability.
- In its Global Financial Stability Report, IMF suggests that central banks should avoid premature policy easing.
- IMF comments that the banking sector overall appears well-positioned to weather commercial real estate stress, but some firms and regions could face 'painful losses'.
- IMF urges financial firms and regulators to further build safeguards against the growing rate of cyberattacks.
- IMF states that opacity and a lack of data in the growing private credit market pose a potential risk to the financial system