IMF:
- Asian region faces stagflationary outlook with growth being lower than previously expected and inflation being higher
- Larger-than-expected slowdown in China due to prolonged or more widespread lockdowns, longer-than-expected slump in the property market, constitutes significant risk for Asia
- Monetary tightening will be needed in most countries, with speed of tightening depending on domestic inflation developments and external pressures
- despite the recent uptick inflation remains subdued in Japan, allowing the Bank of Japan to more accommodative than the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank
remarks come from
IMF Asia And Pacific Department Acting Director Gulde-Wolf, via Reuters headlines