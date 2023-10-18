The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its 2023 and 2024 growth forecasts for China, saying its recovery was "losing steam" and citing weakness in its property sector.

expected China's economy to by 5% this year, down from its previous forecast in April of 5.2%

and 4.2% next year, down from 4.5%

"In China, the recovery is losing steam, with manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes entering contracting territory from April to August and conditions in the real estate sector weakening further,"

prolonged housing market correction in China would in the near-term "trigger greater financial stress among property developers and larger asset quality deterioration"