IMF's Gopinath

The IMF's Gita Gopinath is weighing in on the US economy and inflation saying:

it will be challenging to bring inflation back to Federal Reserve target without turbulence

The relevant question is not whether inflation peaked, but whether it will stay significantly above the Fed's target for a long time

Based on current projections, US inflation could stay above Fed's target for a long time, there is risk of inflation expectations that the anchoring

There is a narrow path for US rates not to go up by much, but risk is the possibility of much a steeper rate increases

Not great news from IMF's Gopinath on US inflation going forward