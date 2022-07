It's a holiday-shortened US trading week but it's already had enough drama for many days.

US stocks were down 2% shortly after the open but a drop in yields and oil prices helped convince the bulls (or shorts?) that it was time to buy.

Closing changes:

S&P 500 +0.2%

Nasdaq +1.75%

Russell 2000 +0.5%

DJIA -0.4%

Toronto TSX Comp -1.2%