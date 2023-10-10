The US labour market is strong, as evidenced by the upside surprise in the NFP last week:

Eyes now turn to inflation with:

September PPI due on Wednesday at 8.30am US Eastern time

September CPI due on Thursday at 8.30am US Eastern time

There are also less direct indications due from:

The September inflation expectations in the Atlanta Fed’s business inflation expectation report at 1000 US Eastern time on Wednesday

The University of Michigan survey of consumers at 1000 US Eastern time on Friday.

Inflation data will shape the outlook for Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy:

the recent move higher for energy costs are likely to have spilled into underlying inflation, but on the other hand other inflationary pressures may be easing.

more evidence about the lagged effects of past rate hikes should be evident also

In-line or lower inflation figures will support the FOMC extending its pause in rate hikes after the October 31-November 1 meeting. And, of course, higher could see another hike this year, especially given the resiliency of the jobs market.

I'll be back tomorrow with a preview of the PPI, and then Thursday for the CPI.