The initial reaction to the Fed minutes seemed to be an unwind of the price action seen over the last couple of days . Overall the minutes were hawkish, but so was Brainard and other members of late.

Initial reactions saw:

  • USD dipped lower
  • Yields moved lower
  • Stocks moved higher

However, as I type some of the moves have already seen some reversal. So that suggests the market is just a bit of a "sell the fact" vs any change in expectations from what is expected.

 EURUSD  : The EURUSD moved up toward the 1.09253 swing level, but reversed back down below the 1.0899 swing level and currently trades at 1.0890. Back below the 1.0900 level.

EURUSD
EURUSD moves up and back down

USDJPY: The USDJPY ticked to a new low for the day below 123.508, but has bounced back and trades at 123.83. It is still below the high for the day at 124.046.

USDJPY
USDJPY tested the low for the day and bounced

Nasdaq: The Nasdaq moved up close to the intraday high at 14031 (reached 13988.94), but has since moved to a new session low in a quick reversal. The index is back below its 38.2% at 13847.93. The 200 hour moving average at 13698.86 is the next downside target. The index is currently trading down -2.81%.

Nasdaq
Nasdaq trades to a new session low

The S&P index is also trading to a new low. It is currently down -68 points or -1.5% at 4457.52. It's 38.2% retracement level of the last move higher comes in at 4437.65.