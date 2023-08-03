Initial jobless claims steady

Prior week 221K. That remained unrevised

Initial jobless claims came in as expected at 227K. That is an increase of 6000 from the previous weeks on revised 221K

4 week moving average 228.25K a decrease from 233.75K last week

Continuing claims 1.700M vs 1.700M estimate.

+21,000 from the previous week's revised level or 1.679M (was 1.690M previously reported)

4 week moving average 1.712M vs 1.717 (revised)

Surprising is that the data came in spot on the estimates. I kind of expect that the release is in error, but looking at it as reported, it is marginally worse than last week's data. Nevertheless, the recent trend is for a stronger jobs market.