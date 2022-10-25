International Energy Agency (IEA) head ( Executive Director) Dr Fatih Birol.

Says the world is in the middle of the first truly global energy crisis.

the decision from OPEC+ to cut output by 2mn bbl/day is a risky one, especially as several economies are on the brink of recession

global LNG markets will tighten further in the next year as Europe's imports will increase and demand from China may rebound

---

Birol is gonna get an 'attaboy' from someone who has railed against the OPEC+ cut ...