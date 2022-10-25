International Energy Agency (IEA) head ( Executive Director) Dr Fatih Birol.
- Says the world is in the middle of the first truly global energy crisis.
- the decision from OPEC+ to cut output by 2mn bbl/day is a risky one, especially as several economies are on the brink of recession
- global LNG markets will tighten further in the next year as Europe's imports will increase and demand from China may rebound
---
Birol is gonna get an 'attaboy' from someone who has railed against the OPEC+ cut ...