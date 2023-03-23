Reuters Latest Asian FX Poll is out -

Investors turned less bearish on the Chinese yuan and the Singaporean dollar as they cut short bets across most Asian currencies, a Reuters poll found, as fears of a banking crisis likely prompted a shift towards a pause in policy tightening by major central banks.

Short bets on the yuan fell to their lowest since December 15, 2022, according to the fortnightly poll, as home sales in China logged much narrower declines - signs that recovery in the embattled property sector and the economy are gathering strength.

Bearish bets on Singapore's dollar eased to their lowest since Nov. 18, 2021. Data on Thursday showed the country's February core inflation rose lower-than-expected.