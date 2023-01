Turkey's state pipeline operator Botas issued a statement on Saturday. Says that a fault on the Iranian network side had decreased the volume of gas piped to Turkey as of January 1.

Turkish authorities have requested Iran fix the issue as quickly as feasible.

Iran is the second-largest gas supplier to Turkey after Russia.

Weirdly, back in January of 2022, i.e this time last year, a leak halted Iranian exports of gas to Turkey also. Turkey cut power supply to the industrial sector that time.