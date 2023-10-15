Al Arabia & Sky News have both reported comments from Iran's UN mission:

Iran’s armed forces will not engage Israel provided it does “not dare to attack Iran, its interests, nationals"

While this sounds encouraging it does muddy the waters given the foreign minister made threats in the opposite direction:

Note also that the Iranian ambassador to Iraq denies the above is an official UN communication, but an answer to a journalist.

---

Meanwhile a Hezbollah spokesperson also dialling back the rhetoric:

Sunday’s increase in the intensity of the exchanges doesn’t indicate Hezbollah has decided to fully enter into the Hamas-Israel war. The fighting on the border is “only skirmishes” and represents a “warning.”

---

Also:

NBC reports foreign nationals in Gaza will be allowed to cross into Egypt from tomorrow, as humanitarian aid will be allowed the other way into Gaza via the same crossing.