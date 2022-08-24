Oil prices have fallen to unchanged on the day from +$1 earlier but some Iraq SOMO headlines are hitting the wires.

Says supports Saudi statement regarding volatility

Thin liquidity and extreme fluctuations in the oil futures market leads to prices being far from fundamentals

Believes alliance will take all necessary measures to achieve balance in the oil markets

At this point, it's undoubtedly a coordinated communications strategy as OPEC tries to jawbone crude higher. They like that $100 crude.

At the same time, they're seeing the same things as anyone who is paying attention: A lack of investment in oil drilling that's going to lead to global shoratages if it's not reversed. By putting in a floor at $90, they can encourage investment but with ESG, that's still an uphill battle.

WTI crude oil 15 mins