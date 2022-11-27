Iraq's OPEC delegate Mohammed Saadoon, also a deputy director general of the state-run oil marketing Marketing Marketing can be described as the business process of identifying, anticipating and satisfying customers' needs and wants. This is a crucial element of retail forex brokerages, which look to procure and retain clients.In particular, brokers rely on funded marketing campaigns that are instrumental to their survival and longevity in what is an increasingly competitive space.Within the FX space, marketers help perform several functions. Newer forex brokers are responsible for handling the acquisition of traders, while retaining them for a longer period of time or distinguishing between brokerage and competitors.What Marketing Technique Do FX Brokers Use?Marketing in the FX space can take shape in a variety of forms. This starts with advertising, which is the most commonly deployed technique for forex marketing.This includes a marketing plan that focuses on digital and traditional advertising. Advertising can also include banner ads, notifications, newsletters, or other mechanisms for drawing attention to any brand or brokerage.Moreover, blog posting or other forms of search engine optimization (SEO) have also proven to be effective marketing tools for forex brokers.Well-organized and attractive pieces of content on websites can be helpful for users and clients and historically helped educate traders.These efforts also enable websites to be found by those looking for what a broker offers and those who are looking for some knowledge about the trading industry. Marketing efforts can also help generate traffic on landing pages, converting sales. Social media has also rapidly evolved as a critical element of marketing.FX brokers rely on social media such as Twitter, Facebook, or Linkedin, among others for marketing needs, which are capable of reaching a huge audience. Marketing requires efforts and campaigns on part of brokers to help bridge the gap with their desired audience. Marketing can be described as the business process of identifying, anticipating and satisfying customers' needs and wants. This is a crucial element of retail forex brokerages, which look to procure and retain clients.In particular, brokers rely on funded marketing campaigns that are instrumental to their survival and longevity in what is an increasingly competitive space.Within the FX space, marketers help perform several functions. Newer forex brokers are responsible for handling the acquisition of traders, while retaining them for a longer period of time or distinguishing between brokerage and competitors.What Marketing Technique Do FX Brokers Use?Marketing in the FX space can take shape in a variety of forms. This starts with advertising, which is the most commonly deployed technique for forex marketing.This includes a marketing plan that focuses on digital and traditional advertising. Advertising can also include banner ads, notifications, newsletters, or other mechanisms for drawing attention to any brand or brokerage.Moreover, blog posting or other forms of search engine optimization (SEO) have also proven to be effective marketing tools for forex brokers.Well-organized and attractive pieces of content on websites can be helpful for users and clients and historically helped educate traders.These efforts also enable websites to be found by those looking for what a broker offers and those who are looking for some knowledge about the trading industry. Marketing efforts can also help generate traffic on landing pages, converting sales. Social media has also rapidly evolved as a critical element of marketing.FX brokers rely on social media such as Twitter, Facebook, or Linkedin, among others for marketing needs, which are capable of reaching a huge audience. Marketing requires efforts and campaigns on part of brokers to help bridge the gap with their desired audience. company (SOMO) made the remarks during an interview on state-run Iraqiya TV.
- export capacity from southern ports is due to increase between 150,000-250,000 barrels a day from next year
- plans to add a total of 1 million to 1.5 million barrels a day by 2025
Info via Bloomberg (gated)