Iraq's OPEC delegate Mohammed Saadoon, also a deputy director general of the state-run oil marketing company (SOMO) made the remarks during an interview on state-run Iraqiya TV.

  • export capacity from southern ports is due to increase between 150,000-250,000 barrels a day from next year
  • plans to add a total of 1 million to 1.5 million barrels a day by 2025

Info via Bloomberg (gated)

